Hemington Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.74. 36,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $94.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

