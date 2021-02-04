Hemington Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 0.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.93. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $178.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.