Hemington Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 577,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,714,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 16.1% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.27. 81,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,778. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.