Hemington Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,428,000 after purchasing an additional 418,994 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after buying an additional 57,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $13.64 on Thursday, reaching $148.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,811. The company has a market capitalization of $168.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.