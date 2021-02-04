Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) (LON:HHI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $148.81

Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) (LON:HHI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.81 and traded as high as $150.50. Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) shares last traded at $147.50, with a volume of 193,598 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L)’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Rigg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,600 ($19,074.99).

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

