Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6,449.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

HSIC opened at $67.79 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

