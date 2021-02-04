Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 32,250 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 174.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,777 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 29,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 144,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 15,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 31,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

