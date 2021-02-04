Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $230.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $237.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.10 and a 200 day moving average of $212.80.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

