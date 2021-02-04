Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 274 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Southern were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 39,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 19,409 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 23,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 130,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 83,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $70.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

