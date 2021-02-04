Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 366 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 348.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 461.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 461,695 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 349.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,353,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,117 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,591. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $219.43 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

