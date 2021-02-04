Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1,740.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,081,000 after buying an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after buying an additional 1,039,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,603,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,677 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

