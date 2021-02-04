Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $454,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,603,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

ARCC opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.