Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $69,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,121 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,053,000 after purchasing an additional 566,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,222,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,327,000 after purchasing an additional 66,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

