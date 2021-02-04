Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 273.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $272.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,814.01 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.58. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.44.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

