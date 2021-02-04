Heritage Wealth Advisors Invests $112,000 in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in The Middleby by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Middleby by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.11. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $149.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CL King cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

