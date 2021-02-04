Heritage Wealth Advisors Invests $118,000 in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth about $493,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth about $759,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMPS. HC Wainwright began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

