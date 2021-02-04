Heritage Wealth Advisors Invests $380,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of PKI opened at $139.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.58 and its 200-day moving average is $130.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,795. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

