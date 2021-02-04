Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 246 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after purchasing an additional 110,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after buying an additional 367,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after buying an additional 39,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after buying an additional 268,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,122,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,776 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,808.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day moving average is $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

