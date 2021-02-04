Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,092 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 120.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of LUV opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

