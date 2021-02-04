Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 69 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

NYSE:AVY opened at $166.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.16. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $167.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

