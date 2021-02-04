Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes $123,000 Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 8,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after buying an additional 206,041 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after buying an additional 282,740 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantel Medical stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.27.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMD. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

