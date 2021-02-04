Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Cerner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $3,377,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cerner by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Cerner by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 114,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

