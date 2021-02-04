Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after acquiring an additional 964,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 722,568 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after acquiring an additional 502,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 239.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,091,000 after acquiring an additional 255,502 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,795. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $139.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.58 and its 200 day moving average is $130.28.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

