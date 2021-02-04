Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MLHR stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.19. 21,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. Herman Miller has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $41.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth about $26,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.