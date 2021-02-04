HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Up 13.6%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) shot up 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.12. 14,276,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 9,919,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.28.

The firm has a market cap of $958.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 96.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

