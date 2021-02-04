High Note Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,212 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,763,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,607,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,322 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.51. 98,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $247.58.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

