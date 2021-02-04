High Note Wealth LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 64,291 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,930,000. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,486. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53.

