High Note Wealth LLC Invests $953,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,942.73.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $9.55 on Thursday, reaching $2,017.75. 5,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,122.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,904.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

