High Note Wealth LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,724,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 33,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$51.36 on Thursday. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,361. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

