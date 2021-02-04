High Note Wealth LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after buying an additional 638,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after buying an additional 547,049 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,953,000 after buying an additional 354,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 858,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,005,000 after buying an additional 203,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.23. 8,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.97.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

