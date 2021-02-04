Highwoods Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

HIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

