Hills Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $16.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

