Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $144,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $13,296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,478 shares of company stock worth $6,534,778. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $69.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $615.71. 74,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,784. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $579.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

