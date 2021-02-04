Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.45 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 113,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 111,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698,627. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a PE ratio of -563.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

