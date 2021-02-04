Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.4% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

FISV stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.76. 193,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

