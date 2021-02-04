Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $800,000 Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,764,000 after buying an additional 80,362 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,695,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,277,000 after buying an additional 453,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,146,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,392,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,465,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,805. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

