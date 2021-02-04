Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.88 on Thursday, hitting $200.84. The stock had a trading volume of 101,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,929. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

