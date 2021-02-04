Hills Bank & Trust Co Invests $146,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of JHML traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.77. 908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

