Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 510 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Donaldson by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,904. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $61.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

