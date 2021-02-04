Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 1,909,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,853,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogen

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

