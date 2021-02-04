Hive (HIVE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.70 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. Hive has a market capitalization of $61.50 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000114 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001860 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00040568 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 414,161,887 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

