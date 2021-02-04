Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.58.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,954 shares of company stock worth $12,597,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 29,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

