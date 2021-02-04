Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $7.80 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,347,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.96. 492,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,117,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.72.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

