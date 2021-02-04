Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,075 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Ingevity worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ingevity by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.65. 3,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $79.68.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.