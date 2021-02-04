Holicity (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) Trading 62.8% Higher

Shares of Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) traded up 62.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $17.75. 1,831,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,540% from the average session volume of 111,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Holicity in the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Holicity during the third quarter valued at $7,245,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Holicity during the third quarter valued at $9,520,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holicity during the third quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holicity during the third quarter valued at $1,035,000.

Holicity Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOLUU)

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

