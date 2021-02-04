HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Position Raised by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 1.04% of HomeStreet worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at $25,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,094 shares of company stock worth $103,081. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

