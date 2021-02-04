HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.49

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 9559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMST. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $868.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,094 shares of company stock valued at $103,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

