Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 211,300 shares of company stock worth $883,724. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $200.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

