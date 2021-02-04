Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) (LON:HSW) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) (LON:HSW) shot up 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.40 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02). 1,074,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 298,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.93).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66. The company has a market capitalization of £90.73 million and a P/E ratio of 7.22.

About Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

