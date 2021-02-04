Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.39. 2,367,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,713,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.31% and a negative net margin of 470.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,960.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

